Corey bigs up Blythe book

Corey Taylor says he offered Randy Blythe just one piece of advice when the Lamb Of God frontman decided to write a book.

Dark Days is Blythe’s account of his life from childhood to his manslaughter charge in the Czech Republic and later acquittal.

But before he started work, he asked his Slipknot counterpart – who’s written three memoirs – for pointers.

Taylor tells Loudwire: “I told him, ‘Just write it down. No matter what it is, just write it down.’ If you hold yourself back because you’re looking for that perfect sentence you’ll be sitting there for ever. The best thing you can do is just vomit it out, then you can go back.”

He says getting a first draft down is like writing a first song, adding: “You’re going to fuck up. It’s like writing your first song. It may or may not suck, but it’s the second one that’s important. Write down what you’re thinking – you can always take away.”

And he’s full of praise for Blythe’s work. “Randy is so descriptive,” says Taylor. “He has the ability to put you in the scene – with him when he was growing up, with him when he was in the prison, with him when he was coming out.

“That’s a very genuine gift. I encourage everyone to read his book because it’s very fascinating.”

Dark Days is on sale now. Lamb Of God tour the UK in November with Megadeth.