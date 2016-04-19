Corey Taylor announces one-off solo show in London

Corey Taylor has revealed he’ll play a one-off solo show in London on May 8.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman will perform an acoustic set at Koko in Camden. Tickets go on sale at 9am on April 22 (Friday).

Taylor says: “Everyone’s been asking me when I was going to come back to the UK and do some acoustic stuff – honestly, it’s not because I didn’t want to. So since I’m going to be there doing some stuff in May, I decided we’d make one happen, and I cannot wait.”

Meanwhile, Slipknot will head out on the road this summer with Marilyn Manson and Of Mice And Men across North America, starting in Salt Lake City on June 9.

Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Of Mice & Men 2016 North American tour

Jun 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Jun 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 15: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Jun 18: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 21: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 24: Austin Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA