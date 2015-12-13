Conan issue Revengeance lyric video

Conan have released a lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming record Revengeance.

Due January 29 via Napalm Records, the follow-up to 2014’s Blood Eagle sees the return of guitarist/vocalist Jon Davis, bassist Chris Fielding and drummer Rich Lewis for their third full album.

The band says: “Revengeance is a collection of songs that we are really proud of. These tracks were written in the period between October 2014 and September 2015 and we’re excited to get them out into the open.

“The album will contain one or two surprises but one consistent factor is our eternal devotion to heaviness. We are looking forward to playing these songs live at a venue near you, see you there.”

Conan will launch a 2016 tour in support of the project with a series of US shows next spring followed by a 10-date UK tour in April.

The band will perform at the Metal Hammer-sponsored Desertfest in London at the end of April.

Offered via digipack, digital download and three kinds of coloured vinyl, Revengeance is available for pre-order now.

CONAN REVENGEANCE TRACKLIST

Throne Of Fire Thunderhoof Wrath Gauntlet Revengeance Every Man Is An Enemy Earthenguard

THE MAJESTIC HAMMER UK TOUR

Apr 06: Belfast Voodoo Apr 07: Dublin On The Rox

Apr 08: Sheffield Corporation

Apr 11: Manchester The Star & Garter

Apr 12: Glasgow The Audio

Apr 13: Newcastle Think Tank

Apr 14: Birmingham The Rainbow (Courtyard)

Apr 15: Bristol The Stag & Hounds

Apr 16: Plymouth The Junction

Apr 17: Bournemouth The Anvil