Colosseum return with 7th album

Colosseum will break their 11-year studio silence with the release of seventh album Time On Our Side next month.

And drummer Jon Hiseman said the band would only have recorded the follow-up to 2003’s Tomorrow’s Blues if saxophonist Barbara Thompson, who’s fighting Parkinson’s disease, was going to be able to tour.

The project began four years ago, he says. “We started by meeting in the studio and playing through demos that had been written by the band members. But the future of the band was always going to be decided by whether Barbara would be able to tour again.

“Her Parkinson’s progresses and the medication becomes less effective, so she stops playing. Then a new medication arrives and she picks up where she left off. It’s happened three times now, and recording was stopped in 2012 because it looked as if she’d never play again.

“When a new miracle drug arrived 12 months ago we decided to go for it, maybe one last time.”

Hiseman warns fans that, once again, there’s very little comparison with their previous work. “The music has changed again – anyone hoping for Son Of Valentyne is in for a shock. Having said that, I think Colosseum sounds like no other band.

“I know that when we get together we all feel like we’re coming home. The album was easy to make, and it just feels right.”

Thompson – Hiseman’s wife – joined him, Dave Greensalde, Clem Clempson, Chris Farlowe and Mark Clarke in 2004 after the death of original sax player Dick Heckstall-Smith. Time On Our Side will be launched via Ruf Records on November 24 on CD and vinyl. The band are currently touring Europe and will play four UK dates next year:

Feb 06: Giants Of Rock, Minehead

Feb 25: Wavendon Stables

Feb 26: Bilston Robin 2

Feb 28: London Shepherds Bush Empire