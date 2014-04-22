Colin Edwin joins Henry Fool

Porcupine Tree's Colin Edwin has joined Henry Fool and he'll appear with the band during a brief run of shows in July and August, it's been confirmed.

Mainman Tim Bowness and Edwin will be accompanied by No-Man and Sanguine Hum members Andrew Booker, Mike Bearpark and Stephen Bennet, plus The Pink Floyd Dimension’s Myke Clifford.

The concerts are set to feature material by Henry Fool, No-Man and songs from Bowness’ upcoming solo album Abandoned Dancehall Dreams.

Edwin says: “I’m looking forward to making some noise in the paradoxically quixotic yet structured, and simultaneously unconstrained environment, of Henry Fool-dom.”

Bennet, who’s working with Bowness on the third HF album, says: “These shows comes at an exciting time. Having Colin in the band allows the Fool to stretch musically – he and Andrew Booker create a tight and exciting rhythm section that works well with Myke Clifford’s sax and Mike Bearpark’s guitar.”

Bowness will not appear at some shows due to previous commitments. Tickets are on sale now.

Jul 05: Eppyfest, Stroud (without Bowness)

Jul 11: London Borderline with NoSound and Matt Stevens

Jul 12: Maltby Wesley Centre with NoSound and Matt Stevens

Aug 02: Resonance Festival, London (without Bowness)