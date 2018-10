Coheed And Cambria mainman Claudio Sanchez has launched a label called Evil Ink Records.

And he’s debuted the first track from his first signing – My Famed Disappearing Act by US prog metallers Thank You Scientist.

It’s from their album Maps Of Non-Existent Places, which appears on September 30 after a revamp from their 2012 self-release.

Thank You Scientist will open for Coheed during their upcoming US tour, which start on September 5 in California.