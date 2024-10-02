Coheed And Cambria rock out on brand new single Blind Side Sonny

Blind Side Sonny is the first taste of the band's follow-up to Vaxis Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind

Coheed And Cambria
(Image credit: Alan Poizner)

Conceptual US prog rockers Coheed and Cambria have shared a video for new standalone single, Blind Side Sonny.

The ballsy rocker is the first taste of the band's follow-up to 2022's  Vaxis Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, the latest installment of the band's long-running Armory Wars/Vaxis saga, introducing a brand new villain into the concept.

"Blind Side Sonny is a song about revenge," explains mainman Claudio Sanchez. "What may seem like an innocent choice to someone could be the breeding ground of another’s malicious misunderstanding. Perception can be your worst enemy."

The band have recently completed a US tour with alt.rockers Incubus and are set to head to Australia where they will headline the progressively minded Monolith festival alongside fellow prog acts Periphery, Leprous, Intervals and more.

There are currently no further details on the band's next album.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.