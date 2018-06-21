Code Orange surprise release new EP featuring Slipknot's Corey Taylor

Code Orange have sneak released a new digital EP.

It’s titled The Hurt Will Go On and includes new tracks 3 Knives and The Hunt – the latter featuring a guest appearance from Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor.

The EP also has the track The Hurt Will Go On, which is a remix of their Forever song Hurt Goes On, with all three tracks available to listen to below.

The EP has been released to coincide with the start of the band’s North American tour, which is due to get underway tomorrow (June 22) at Boston's Paradise Rock Club.

They’ll be joined on The New Reality Tour on select dates by Vein, Twitching Tongues, Show Me The Body, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Ghostemane, Nicole Dollanganger, Disembodied and Trail Of Lies.