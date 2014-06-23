Code Orange aim to be King

Code Orange – previously known as Code Orange Kids – have launched an NSFW video for I Am King, the title track from their upcoming second album.

The US hardcore punk outfit will release the follow-up to Love Is Love/Return To Dust on September 2 via Deathwish.

They sum up their current attitude as: “No boxes. No boundaries. No fear. I am king.”

Tracklist

I Am King 2. Slowburn 3. Dreams in Inertia 4. Unclean Spirit 5. Alone in a Room 6. My World 7. Starve 8. Your Body is Ready… 9. Thinners of the Herd 10. Bind You 11. Mercy

Code Orange: I Am King