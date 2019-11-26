Clutch’s Neil Fallon gathers items from Slipknot, Foo Fighters and more for rock auction

Clutch frontman Neil Fallon has revealed details of a rock auction that will benefit the Innocent Lives Foundation.

Fallon has been on the board of the charity since 2017, with the non-profit organisation working in the US and around the world to safeguard children by unmasking anonymous online predators and aiding law enforcement to bring them to justice.

The online sale is on now and will run until 11.59pm EST on December 7 and includes signed guitars from Slipknot, My Chemical Romance, No Doubt, Zakk Wylde, Thursday, and Fallon and his Clutch bandmates.

In addition, there are signed posters from Foo Fighters and Black Label Society, along with one of only 25 black and white photo prints of Chris Cornell, which has been donated by Andrew Stuart with the approval of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave vocalist’s estate.

Fallon says: “No one wants to hear, let alone talk, about the topic of child abuse. We can choose to look away, but the victims don’t have that option. I realised that if I am in a position to help, how could I not? Putting together this auction is an easy thing to do for kids that need our help so desperately.”

Take a look at some of the items up for grabs below.

Clutch, meanwhile, will return to the UK and Europe in December for a run of four shows.