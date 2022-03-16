Clive Mitten releases cover of The Great Gate Of Kyiv for charity

Former Twelfth Night bassist and C:Live Collective mainstay Clive Mitten has released a new cover of Mussorgsky's The Great Gate Of Kyiv, made popular among prog fans by Emerson, Lake & Palmer's 1971 adaptation of the composer's Pictures At An Exhibition, in order to help raise money to aid victims of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"This release is solely in support of the people of Ukraine," explains Mitten. "All monies received will go directly to Médecins Sans Frontières who are risking all to help on the ground. There is no price, as this is not a commercial release. Please pay what you can to enable much needed help for the people of Ukraine. The track contains the following sections. All is relevant to prog or Ukraine. And hopefully enjoy the music."

Mitten recently released his Tales From A Misspent Youth – Volume 1 album, in which he recomposed much of the progressive music of the 70s that inspired him as a youth. That followed on from his reworking of Twelfth Night material in an orchestral style, Suite Cryptique: Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983, which was released earlier last year.

The Great Gate Of Kyiv is available as a 'name-your-price' digital track via Mitten's Bandcamp page.

Get The Great Gate Of Kyiv.