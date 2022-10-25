Clive Mitten announces new classical album Transcriptions

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Clive Mitten offers 'new interpretations of great pieces' by Prokofiev, Bach, Mozart and Beethoven

Clive Mitten
(Image credit: Press)

Former Twelfth Night bassist and keyboard player Clive Mitten has announced that he will release his first purely classical album, featuring 'new interpretations of great pieces' by composers including Prokofiev, Bach, Mozart and Beethoven.

Transcriptions, a double CD, will be available from November 4 and is currently available to pre-order.

"Should you not be a frequent listener to classical music, transcriptions usually involve the re-writing of, for example, an orchestral piece, for another instrument such as the piano," explains Mitten. "What is unusual here, is that I have combined my transcriptions with the original pieces to create ‘piano concertos’. You will not find this music performed in this way elsewhere, I believe."

Transcriptions follows Mitten's orchestral ‘re-compositions’ of various Twelfth Night tracks, Suite Cryptique, and then to the progressive sounds that soundtracked his teenage years, Tales From A Misspent Youth - Vol 1.

Pre-order Transcriptions.

Clive Mitten

(Image credit: Press)

Clive Mitten: Transcriptions

CD1

Prokofiev: Symphony No.1 in D major Op.25, “Classical” arranged for two pianos and orchestra

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis in G minor arranged for two pianos and two string orchestras

Bach: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords and Strings BWV1062 in C minor arranged for three pianos and string

Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Orchestra in G major K.313 arranged for two pianos and orchestra

CD2

Haydn: Symphony No.101 in D major Hob.1/101, “The Clock” arranged for two pianos and orchestra

Debussy: Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune in E major L.86 arranged for two pianos and orchestra

Schubert: String Quartet No.14 in D minor D.810, “Death and the Maiden” arranged for two pianos and two violin sections

Beethoven: Piano Sonata in E flat Op.27 No.2 “Quasi Una Fantasia” arranged for piano, flute and strings

