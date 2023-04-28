Coke! Ghosts! Chaos! Inside the recording of Sabbath Bloody Sabbath: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of so many classic rock albums. One of which is the last masterpiece from the original Ozzy era of Black Sabbath – namely Sabbath Bloody Sabbath. Ozzy called it their “final” album. Which, obviously, it wasn’t, but it definitely marked a line in the sand for the band’s original flush of success. And it wasn’t until Tony Iommi came up with the riff for the title track that it all began to come together.

Talking of riffs and guitars, this month we grabbed Andy Summers for the Classic Rock Interview in which he talks about conquering the world in The Police, his ‘apprenticeship’ with Zoot Money and his long-time passion for photography. Grand Funk Railroad’s Mark Farner tells us about being in that quintessential ‘American Band’; we discover whether Crown Lands are the spiritual successors to Rush; get the lowdown on all things The Damned; get quirky with Sparks and so much more.

Features

Black Sabbath

Write some songs, get into studio, come out with an album. It worked before. But when it came to making the follow-up to Vol. 4, Black Sabbath couldn’t even get started. “We’d spend all day farting about and end up with nothing usable.” This is the story of Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.

Crown Lands

Rising Canadian hopefuls Crown Lands are modern proggers taking threads from the genre’s illustrious past and weaving them into the present.

The Damned

Re-made and remodelled, and with a critically acclaimed new album that echoes moments from their post-punk past, The Damned head into the future still with plenty to offer and to thrill.

Rodrigo y Gabriela

With a new album that’s their heaviest, rockiest yet, Rodrigo y Gabriela are boldly taking metal and rock to where no one has so successfully taken it before.

Grand Funk Railroad

They sold out Shea Stadium faster than The Beatles. In the early 70s, no American hard rock band was bigger than Grand Funk Railroad. Singer/guitarist Mark Farner looks back.

Sparks

Since their dramatic arrival in the UK via TV screens in the early 70s, Sparks have continued to make extraordinary music on their own terms. Now they’re enjoying a late-career renaissance.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Multimedia bonanza celebrates Bowie’s Aladdin Sane at 50; AC/DC, Ozzy and more to play new US festival in July; The Cure battle Ticketmaster. Welcome back Pop Evil, Elegant Weapons and JAAW. Say hello to Gyasi and Island Of Love. Say goodbye to Keith Reid, Seymour Stein, Ray Shulman and more.

The Story Behind The Song: George Harrison

Written after the former Beatle had been inspired by an old gospel song, it’s remembered as much for the plagiarism legal battle it led to as it is for just being a lovely song.

Q&A: Alice Cooper

The godfather of shock-rock on the Hollywood Vampires, having a stress-free life, and never expecting to live past 30.

Sex Thing You Need To Know About... Arielle

The guitarist and singer-songwriter on choirs, clowning and heart-to-hearts with Brian May, ahead of her game-raising new album.

The Classic Rock Interview: Andy Summers

The unfeasibly young-looking 80-year-old talks about conquering the world alongside “two total arseholes” in The Police, his ‘apprenticeship’ with Zoot Money and others, life after The Police, the reunion, his long-time passion for photography, and much more.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Ayron Jones, Amy Montgomery, The Bites and more.

Reviews

New albums from Def Leppard, The Damned, Clutch, Ian Hunter, Jethro Tull, Hawkwind, Dropkick Murphys, The Mars Volta and more. Reissues from Rush, Whitesnake, Van Halen, The Kinks, Scorpions, Thunder, Kiss, King’s X, Neil Young, The Yardbirds and more. DVDs, films and books on Def Leppard, Cliff Burton, Jimi Hendrix, Wayne Hussey and more. Live reviews of The Answer, Pixies, Marcus King, Devin Townsend, W.A.S.P. And more.

Buyers' Guide: Peter Frampton

The affable British singer-guitarist has delivered more that 50 years’ worth of compelling songcraft and searing guitar playing.

Live

We preview tours by Joe Bonamassa, Hawkwind and Corrosion Of Conformity. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Steve Harley

Singer and songwriter Steve Harley picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

