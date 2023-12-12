(Image credit: Future)

Following the strangeness of the covid years, it's been a gratifyingly rock-stuffed 2023. Across rock'n'roll's diverse sonic subtrates, we've celebrated 12 months of albums from new artists, retiring artists, returning artists and reuniting artists.

Between them they've given us some brilliant collections of songs, and Classic Rock's writers ranked The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds – their first album of new material from the band in nearly two decades – to be the album of the year. Two albums from two more big names, Metallica's 72 Seasons and Foo Fighters' But Here We Are, filled the medal positions.

The full list of Classic Rock’s 50 Best Albums Of 2023 follows. And you can read about all of them in the bumper brand new issue of Classic Rock, alongside new interviews with many of the musicians who made the albums.

Classic Rock Magazine's 50 Best Rock Albums Of 2023

50. Paul Rodgers - Midnight Ride

49. Green Lung - This Heathen Land

48. The Defiants - Drive

47. Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osbourne

46. Ann Wilson & Tripsitter - Another Door

45. DeWolff - Love, Death & In Between

44. Black Spiders - Can't Die, Won't Die

43. Royal Thunder - Rebuilding The Mountain

42. Yes - Mirror In The Sky

41. Jethro Tull - Rockflote

40. Vega - Battlelines

39. Grace Potter - Mother Road

38. Starbender - Take Back The Night

37. Peter Gabriel - i/o

36. The Inspectotr Cluzo - Horizon

35. The Cold Stares - Voices

34. Maneskin - Rush

33. Black Stone Cherry - Screamin' At The Sky

32. The Hives - The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons

31. Def Leppard - Drastic Symphonies

30. The Answer - Sundowners

29. Alice Cooper - Road

28. Geese - 3D Country

27. Uriah Heep - Chaos & Colour

26. Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol 2

25. Creeper - Sanguivore

24. Extreme - Six

23. Duff McKagan - Lighthouse

22. Sparks - The Girl Is Crying For Her Latte

21. Avenged Sevenfold - Life Is But A Dream

20. Wytch Hazel - IV: Sacrament

19. The Damned - Darkadelic

18. Those Damn Crows - Inhale/Exhale

17. Danko Jones - Electric Sounds

16. Ayron Jones - Chronicles Of The Kid

15. The Cadillac Three - The Years Go Fast

14. Great Van Fleet - Starcatcher

13. Rival Sons - Darkfighter

12. Crowne Lands - Fearless

11. Iggy Pop - Every Loser

10. The Pretenders - Relentless

9. Skindred - Smile

8. Mammoth WVH - Mammoth II

7. Queens Of The Stone Age - In Times New Roman

6. The Struts - Pretty Vicious

5. Steven Wilson - The Harmony Codex

4. Ian Hunter - Defiance Part I

3. Foo Fighers - But Here We Are

2. Metallica - 72 Seasons

1. The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Get the end-of-year edition of Classic Rock - available now, shipping worldwide.