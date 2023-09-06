Steven Wilson shares new ten-minute track Impossible Tightrope

Steven Wilson has shared a brand new track, the ten-minute plus Impossible Tightrope, which you can listen to below. It's the second track he's shared from upcoming album The Harmony Codex, which will be released through Virgin Records on September 29.

"Accompanied by an astonishing animated video directed by Miles Skarin/Crystal Spotlight," writes Wilson, "both the song and the video take you on an immersive and constantly evolving journey. Oh, and see how many times you can spot 'the object' in the video!"

The new track features Wilson on vocals, piano, acoustic guitar, bass, strings, moog sub 37, arp 2600, cobalt 8, electric guitar, harp, rhodes, hammond organ, solina strings and programming, with Adam Holzman on electric piano (including solo), Nate Wood on drums, Nicko Tsonev on guitar, David Kollar on ambient guitar, Theo Travis on saxophone, Ben Coleman on violin and Lee Harris on psychedelic guitar.

The Harmony Codex also sees Wilson collaborating with long time studio partners such as Ninet Tayeb and Craig Blundell alongside a host of first time collaborators including Jack Dangers of Meat Beat Manifesto and Interpol’s Sam Fogarino.

The Harmony Codex will be available as a single disc as well as a limited edition three disc deluxe hardback book-set which features Harmonic Distortion, a 77 minute reimagining of the album featuring alternate versions and remixes by Manic Street Preachers, Roland Orzabal (Tears for Fears), Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth), Interpol, Meat Beat Manifesto, Faultline, and Radiophonic Workshop.

The third disc is a deluxe-only version of the BluRay featuring high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos mixes of The Harmony Codex, 2 videos, and exclusive instrumental mixes of the full 65 minute album in high res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos. The 100 page Carl Glover designed hardback book and features Hajo Mueller’s artwork.