More heartache than hell-raising: The Cadillac Three have tampered with their hard-drinkin', southern-rockin' template

The Cadillac Three now have clear water between themselves and their first two albums (2012's Tennessee Mojo and 2016's Bury Me In My Boots). They began to cut themselves adrift from the hard-drinkin', southern-rockin' template on 2017's Legacy, then, following two albums released in 2020, took a break.

The title chosen for their return suggests they've reappraised how they want to sound. Double Wide Grave, Comin' Down For You and Hillbilly are familiarly framed rockers in their 'country fuzz' style, but elsewhere things have changed.

Young And Hungry has an almost new-wave feel, The Worst has them dabbling with synthesised percussion, and the ballad Love Like War exhibits shades of Tears For Fears.

Jaren Johnston's accented voice maintains contact with their older work, but these lyrics speak more about loss and heartache than about hellraising. Clearly, he hasn't written 10 country number ones for others by being a one-trick pony.