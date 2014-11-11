Clash, PiL men in World War One memorial track

The Clash’s Mick Jones has co-produced a track with Madness' Suggs which has been recorded to mark the 100th anniversary of the World World One Christmas Day truce.

All Together Now was originally released by The Farm in 1990 – a track inspired by the famous festive ceasefire. Now it will be re-recored and released on December 15 featuring a group of artists known as The Peace Collective.

Public Image Ltd’s Jah Wobble appears on the single along with Alexandra Burke, Guy Chambers, Gorgon City, Gabrielle, The Proclaimers, Engelbert Humperdinck, Holly Johnson, John Power, Jane McDonald, I Am Kloot, Shara Nelson, Amelle Berrabah, Jermain Jackson and The Farm. A schoolboy choir also appear with Premier League and German Bundesliga footballers.

The Farm’s Peter Hooton reports: “It was a spontaneous act of humanity that transcended the horrors and barbarity of World War One and is a story which still resonates 100 years on.

“It’s a story of hope and peace which should be told over and over again. I’m so very proud that so many artists from all styles of music and football authorities have come together to promote peace and reconciliation this Christmas.”

All profits from sales of the single will go to the British Red Cross and the Shorncliffe Trust.

The Peace Collective have set up a Facebook page and Twitter account to highlight the charity drive.