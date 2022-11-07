Claire Hamill releases new album A Pocket Full Of Love Songs

Claire Hamill, who has worked with Steve Howe, WIshbone Ash and Jon & Vangelis, celebrates 50 years in the music business with new solo album

Claire Hammill has just released a brand new album, A Pocket Full Of Love Songs, through Cherry Red Records.

Hamill is best known for her hit Baseball Blues, which featured on her 1971 debut album One House Left Standing, which was released on Island Records, as well collaborating with Wishbone Ash on 1980's Just Testing and Number Of The Brave (1981),  joining the group for their 1981/82 tour.

Hamill also worked with Yes guitarist Steve Howe on his 1979's The Steve Howe Album and appeared on Jon & Vangelis' The Friends Of Mr. Cairo in 1981, as well as tourng with Procol Harum, Jethro Tull and King Crimson. More recently Hamill had sung in the Yes covers band Fragile.

"There’s never been a better time to fall in love than now, explains Hammill of the new album, which was written during lockdown and features songs on all aspects of love and life. "I’m exploring the boundaries of my imagination and bringing together my thoughts and feelings in song form, to make sense of my life and my decisions. Maybe they’ll reflect some of yours too."

Get A Pocket Full Of Love Songs.

