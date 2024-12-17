Circu5 announce new album with video for Skin Machine

UK prog trio Circu5 will release their new album Clockwork Tulpa in March

Circu5
UK progressive rockers Circu5 (pronounced Circa-five) have shared a video for brand new track Skin Machine. It follows the release of Freakshow Train, which won the band our Tracks Of The Week back in November.

It's taken from the trio's upcoming album Clockwork Tulpa which they will release on March 7. It's Circu5's first release as a full band. Mainman Steve Tilling formed the band as a solo venture back in 2012 and the new album comes nearly eight years after the band's eponymous 2017 debut. Tilling is now joined by former Tin Spirits leader Mark Kilminster and drummer Lee Moulding.

"With Mark and Lee in the band, Circu5 can now establish its own unique identity," says Tilling. "I'm excited about where we can take the band next."

Clockwork Tulpa continues the story of Grady: a troubled character moulded from birth by the band.

"It's a reflection on how people navigate the trauma of tough childhoods without falling prey to isolating belief systems," Tilling adds. "But ultimately, it's about making the best songs we can."

Pre-order supporters will have access to bonus materials, including posters, early-access downloads and 'The Vault': a boxed flash-drive collection featuring behind-the-scenes demos, lyrics and concepts from the album's creation.

Pre-order Clockwork Tulpa.

CIRCU5 - SKIN MACHINE (Official Video) - YouTube CIRCU5 - SKIN MACHINE (Official Video) - YouTube
Circu5

Circu5: Clockwork Tulpa
1. Make No Sound
2. Sing Now
3. Freakshow Train
4. Skin Machine
5. Infinite Lucid Geometric Fever Dream
6. Clockwork Tulpa
7. Violet
8. Change the Weather
9. Don't Spare Me
10. Scars

