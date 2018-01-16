Circle and Godflesh to headline Raw Power 2018

Organisers of this year’s Raw Power festival have confirmed the first wave of bands.

The event will be held at The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, on May 25-27, with the fifth incarnation described as bringing the “fiery worlds of psychedelia, heaviosity, electronic innovation and avant-garde inspiration” together.

Circle and Godflesh have been named as headliners, while the other artists confirmed today are Snapped Ankles, Housewives, Ghold, Mirrored Lips and Acid Cannibals.

The festival’s Anthony Chalmers says: “This our fifth year and wanted to get something a bit special. Circle headlined the event in 2015 and they were simply one of the most entertaining and best bands we have ever had at the festival.

“Godflesh are a legendary band in our field that are a huge influence on many of the bands we work with and they are a perfect fit to also headline.”

Tickets are now available at the Early Bird price of £50, while further bands will be announced in due course.

Raw Power Festival at The Dome and Boston Music Room, London - live review