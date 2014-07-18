Cinderella's LaBar in debut solo video

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has launched his first-ever solo video, for his track No Strings.
It’s taken from his seven-track debut album One For The Road, to be released via Rat Pak Records on August 26.
LaBar says the material ranges from early Cinderella vibes to blues rock, and all points in between. He recently explained: “I wrote No Strings following my first marriage and subsequence divorce. The relationship was awesome – the breakup not so much.”
Tracklist
No Strings
Asking For A Beating
Muse
Hello Or Goodbye
Ode To Page
Nightmare On My Street
One For The Road