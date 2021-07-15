Cinderella pay tribute to late guitarist Jeff LaBar

The remaining members of Cinderella's final line-up have paid tribute to guitarist Jeff LaBar, who has died at the age of 58.

In a statement, Tom Kiefer, Eric Brittingham and Fred Coury say, "Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.

"Jeff’s memory and music will be with us forever. We all... band, family and management appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love. Rest In Peace Jeff."

Other musicians to pay tribute to LaBar included Stryper's Michael Sweet, who posted, "I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Jeff LaBar. I had the honor of meeting Jeff multiple times when he would attend our shows in Nashville, Tn.

"He was always a gentleman and very kind and complimentary. He was always very supportive of our band and I’ve always viewed him as a great guy with a big heart. May God bless you Jeff and may God bless the LaBar family, friends and fans worldwide. Godspeed my friend."

Todd Kerns, bassist with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, wrote, "Very sorry to hear about the passing of Jeff LaBar. The 1st Cinderella album had a major impact on me. I was lucky enough to play with Jeff a number of times. He was the best and he will be dearly missed."

Former Motley Crue and Dead Daisies singer John Corabi wrote, "Just heard that my pal and Philadelphia Eagles compadre Jeff LaBar passed away today! This is a tough one! A great guitar player, Dad, and a incredibly sweet funny guy! Rest In Peace buddy!"

Other stars paying tribute included singer Jeff Scott Soto, who tweeted, "RIP Jeff Labar - Cinderella Only 58, gone way too soon!", Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, who wrote, "Blown away hearing about Jeff LaBar. I can’t count the amount of shows we all did together with Cinderella and Poison. Rest In Peace my Brother," and Slaughter frontman Mark Slaughter, who simply tweeted, "Gone too soon. RIP Jeff LaBar."

A cause of death has not yet been announced.