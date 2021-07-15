Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar dead at 58

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has died at the age of 58.

The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by LaBar's son, Sebastian, who wrote, "My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop! If you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated."

LaBar joined Cinderella in 1985, three years after the band formed in Philadelphia. He went on to play on the band's albums Night Songs (1986), Long Cold Winter (1988), Heartbreak Station (1990) and 1994's Still Climbing, and was their longest serving member apart from founders Tom Kiefer and Eric Brittingham.

Although Cinderella hadn't released a studio album since Still Climbing, the band returned from hiatus in 2010 for a series of live shows, undertook a 25th anniversary tour the following year, and in 2013 performed on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which set sail from Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Problem's with Kiefer's voice prevented much further activity, and in 2017 the singer dashed hopes of any further activity, citing irreconcilable differences with the other members of the band.

In 2016 LaBar told the Another FN Podcast: “We all made a pact a long time ago to not continue Cinderella if one of us dropped out. And I think vocalist and guitarist Tom Keifer is going to stick to that. I don’t talk to him anymore, so I don’t really know for a fact. But we all made a pact not to do it if it wasn’t the four of us – and it’s not the four of us anymore.

“I can only speculate, but I believe it’s all my fault. It’s no secret that I’ve had a drinking problem. And it showed its ugly face on one of those cruises. I guess that’s what caused a rift."

LaBar released his debut solo album, One For The Road, in 2014, telling Guitar World, "Because I had been threatening to do it for so many years, the fact that I did it was a big accomplishment. It finally took my friends and loved ones to really encourage me to do it. I hope it makes and impact and that people enjoy it."

No cause of death has been announced.