Cinderella are nostalgia act says LaBar

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar says the band are essentially a nostalgia act because they tour without new music.

Their last studio release was 1994’s Still Climbing. Since then their output has consisted of live and compilation products. They’ve performed only a handful of shows in the past few years as members work on outside projects, including LaBar’s 2014 solo debut One For The Road and frontman Tom Kiefer’s 2013 first title The Way Life Goes the previous year.

LaBar tells BigMusicGeek.com: “The last time we had a label behind us was back in 2000 – and those are the demos that turned into Tom’s solo record. I don’t think anybody is signing.

“We could make a record ourselves and present it to a label, but it’s probably not going to happen. We could do all kinds of records on our own.”

He continues: “I would love to record as Cinderella again. I imagine some labels would dig it and try to sign us, but I just don’t know. That’s a very tough question. I don’t know how that would work.”

He accepts the lack of new material relegates the band to the oldies circuit: “When we tour we are essentially a nostalgia act. In reality, it’s older people that love the old records that come out. I’ve seen REO Speedwagon, Journey and all of them in concert and it’s always older people that come out and want to hear the old hits. Unfortunately we’re kind of in the same boat.”

He believes there’s another issue too: “There are several bands from our genre, Poison, Ratt, Warrant and Winger, that still put out records. But how many people actually buy them? That’s the problem. Who’s actually going to buy them? That’s the rub.”

“We would love to put out a record and get lumped in with the 80s bands that still record –and put out records that nobody really buys. I know it’s terrible, but it’s true, ain’t it?”