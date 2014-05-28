Christopher Lee launches metal covers EP

Movie icon Sir Christopher Lee has launched his fifth metal release – and his Metal Knight EP includes a heavy cover of Frank Sinatra anthem My Way.

The seven-track collection follows 2010 album Charlemagne: By The Sword And The Cross, last year’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death, and two Christmas metal albums.

In 2012 his seasonal single Jingle Hell reached the top 20 in the US, making Lee the oldest living performer to enjoy a hit, at the age of 91 years and six months.

In the promo video below the actor explains: “My Way is a very remarkable song – and it’s also very difficult to sing. You’ve got to convince people that what you’re singing about is the truth.

“I’m not Frank Sinatra and I don’t even attempt to sing it like him. I sing it more operatically than he did. He could carry a tune and make it mean something like nobody ever has.

“I don’t imitate anyone. I do it the best way I can.”

Metal Knight – which also includes covers of tracks from the musical Man Of La Mancha – is on sale now via digital outlets.

Tracklist

I, Don Quixote 2. The Impossible Dream 3. The Toreador March 4. My Way 5. I, Don Quixote (extended) 6. The Impossible Dream (extended) 7. The Toreador March (extended)

Sir Christopher Lee: Metal Knight EP trailer