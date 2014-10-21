Chrissie Hynde confirms short UK tour

Chrissie Hynde has announced four UK shows for December.

The Pretenders frontwoman will play Wolverhampton, Bristol, Manchester and London dates in support of her debut solo album Stockholm, which was released in June.

Hynde recently slammed overtly sexualised musicians, branding those who blame record label pressure as liars.

She said: “There’s a definite division of what I’d call porn stars trying to make records, and then musicians. If a girl walks on stage and starts playing like Jimi Hendrix, believe me, no one will be asking her to take her clothes off.

If anyone says, ‘I have to do this because my record company told me,’ that’s a lie. You can always tell anyone to fuck off.”

Hynde was one of 27 artists to join forces as the Impossible Orchestra to promote the BBC Music Service.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday at 9am.

Dec 12: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Dec 14: Bristol Trinity Centre

Dec 15: Manchester The Ritz

Dec 16: London Koko