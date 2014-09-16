Chrissie Hynde: Some pop stars are porn stars

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has slammed “exhibitionist” musicians who put too much sex in their acts, saying they’re more like porn stars than pop stars.

And she insists any of them who blame record label pressure for their performance are lying.

Hynde tells the London Evening Standard: “There’s a definite division of what I’d call porn stars trying to make records, and then musicians.

“If you go and see Kate Bush you’ll see a real musician. She takes care of business the way she wants. If a girl walks on stage and starts playing like Jimi Hendrix, believe me, no one will be asking her to take her clothes off.

“If you’re making music and people like it, that’s what you’re there for.”

She believes anyone can refuse to put on a sex-powered show if they really want to. “If anyone says, ‘I have to do this because my record company told me,’ that’s a lie,” she states. “The artist is in control of what they’re doing. You can always tell anyone to fuck off.

“If they’re under pressure to get their kit off, maybe they should just be making porn films. Maybe they’re in the wrong game.”

Hynde, who launched debut solo album Stockholm earlier this year, appears at the iTunes festival at London’s Roundhouse tonight, alongside Blondie.