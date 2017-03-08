Architects Dan Searle opens up on brother Tom’s death

Architects drummer Dan Searle has given his first public interview since the death of his brother and bandmate Tom.

Tom died in August last year aged 28 after a three-year battle with cancer. And in an exclusive interview with Daniel P Carter on his Someone Who Isn’t Me podcast, Dan speaks openly about how Tom’s death has affected him and the rest of the band.

Dan reports that he wanted to give an audio interview so that nothing was edited and could have been taken out of context as a result – and the full interview can be heard on iTunes and Acast.

Radio 1 Rock Show presenter Carter says: “It’s been a little over six months since Tom passed away due to cancer. On the eve of the bands North American tour, Dan Searle contacted me about coming on Someone Who Isn’t Me to discuss Tom’s illness and its aftermath and how that informed their latest album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us.

“We spoke about how this has profoundly affected not only him and the rest of the band, but also the bands fanbase, what the future holds for the band, the beginnings of new music and moving forward.”

He continues: “It seems he’s received a lot of requests to do interviews, but decided he’d like to come on the podcast and discuss these things in one place, so that there is a point of reference for anyone wanting to know the situation.”

Architects will play at Chicago’s Bottom Lounge tonight (March 8) part of an extensive tour that will see them perform shows across North America, Australia and Europe over the coming months.

Architects recruit Sylosis mainman Josh Middleton