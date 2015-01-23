Chip Z’Nuff solo debut coming soon

Chip Z’Nuff has announced details of his debut solo album, Strange Time, which is released on February 3 via Deadline Music.

The 10-track recording will be bundled with a five-song bonus disc featuring former Guns n’ Roses drummer Steven Adler.

Z’Nuff says: “It’s a stoner rock record. What I have with Enuff Z’Nuff is special but this is a labour of love. I started these songs while going through every type of hard time – family, finances, relationships – and found moments of clarity while writing.”

Along with Adler’s contribution, he’s joined by guests including Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Missing Persons frontwoman Dale Bozzio and Biff Butler – the son of Black Sabbath bassist Geezer.

Last year Enuff Z’Nuff vowed to continue as a trio following after drummer Randi Scott and guitarist Tory Stoffregan left. The band released covers album Covered In Gold in August to mark their 30th anniversary.

Strange Time tracklist

Sunshine 2. Rockstar 3. Strange Time 4. Dragonfly 5. Still Love Your Face 6. F..Mary..Kill 7. Anna Nichole 8. Strike Three 9. Hello To The Drugs 10. All Day And All Of The Night

Bonus EP with Steven Adler