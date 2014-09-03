Chiodos drop early morning track

Post-hardcore outfit Chiodos have released a promo for 3am.

The track is lifted from this year’s Devil album, the band’s fourth studio outing.

Keyboardist Bradley Bell says: “Never has this band been so excited about a music video. This time we took the approach of having fun and getting everybody involved in some acting and just being their weird selves. Hopefully everyone enjoys it as much as we did.”

The band formed in 2001 as The Chiodos Bros – a name taken from filmmakers Stephen, Charles and Edward Chiodo, who made the film Killer Klowns From Outer Space in 1988, but shortened the name prior to the launch of debut album All’s Well That Ends Well in 2005.

Frontman Craig Owens recently revealed that when he stepped out of line as a child, his parents forced him to listen to country music as a punishment.

The band have line-up 11 UK dates in November.

Tour dates

Nov 02: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 03: Leeds Cockpit

Nov 04: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 05: Glasgow King Tut’s

Nov 06: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 08: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Nov 09: Bristol Fleece

Nov 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 11: Cardiff Souls

Nov 12: Southampton 1865

Nov 13: London Scala