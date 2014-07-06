Chiodos still not over childhood country torture

Chiodos' parents used unusual tactics to discipline the future rockers – forcing them to listen to country music.

Although they grew up on a diet of rock – Nirvana, Led Zep and Hendrix were particular favourites – they were also exposed to country whenever they stepped out of line.

Frontman Craig Owens tells TeamRock Radio: “My parents played a lot of classic rock like Bob Seger, just shoved down my throat as a kid. I was just like, ‘I can’t do this any more, Mom!’

“I learned to appreciate it later on when I released what other things parents had forced their kids to listen to.

“But I remember the police being called and having my mom pick me up from parties when I was underage-drinking. My punishment was being made to listen to country music on the way home. Country was not welcome in our home – it was rock’n’roll.”

Chiodos play the Bohemia Stage at Sonisphere today.

Chiodos speak to Sonisphere Radio, powered by TeamRock