Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith has taken on Will Ferrell in a 'drum-off' on live TV.

Comedian Ferrell and Smith – who look remarkably alike – squared off on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in the US.

Dressed in identical clothing, the duo tried to outdo each other with their drumming skills.

Watch the video below, and look out for some special guests and the appearance of a cowbell – harking back to Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live days.