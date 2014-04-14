Chili Peppers sickened by torture tracks

This is the moment Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith discovered his band's music had been used as a torture device by the US Government.

A 6000-page dossier last week revealed some of the methods used by the CIA to intimidate prisoners in the legally dubious Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

It was reported that one suspect who’d been detained without trial was forced to listen to a Chilis track on repeat while held at a “black site” prison outside the camp, as part of the CIA’s “enhanced interrogation” procedures.

Smith heard the news via a TMZ reporter in a car park. Asked if he approved he said: “Of course not – our music’s positive, man. It’s supposed to make people happy. It’s very upsetting to me. I don’t like that at all. It’s bullshit.”

The specific track used against the alleged enemy of the US was not named, but Smith said sarcastically: “A song like Under The Bridge really loud on a loop is torture? Come on, man.”

He went on: “Maybe some people think our music’s annoying – I don’t care. But that’s a poor use. They shouldn’t do that. I just ate and I want to throw up.”