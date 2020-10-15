Chili Peppers’ guitarist John Frusciante returns with new single Brand E

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has shared another single from his forthcoming album, Maya.

Having returned to the Red Hot Chili Peppers in December, Brand E is the third song Frusciante has issued to preview Maya, which is titled in tribute to the guitarist’s recently deceased cat, following on from previous singles Amethblowl and Usbrup Pensul. The instrumental album, which Frusciante says is influenced by 1991 - 1996 jungle, hardcore and breakbreat music, is due for release on October 23 via Timesig.

“I don’t have that interest in singing or writing lyrics like I used to,” Frusciante has said of Maya. “The natural thing when I’m by myself now, is to just make music like the stuff being released this year. I really love the back and forth with machines and the computer.”

An abstract, sci-fi video for Brand E was directed by Amalia Irons and shot in various locations in Los Angeles.

Normally, Frusciante makes electronic music under the moniker Trickfinger. But he explained, “Maya loved music, and with such a personal title, it didn’t seem right to call myself Trickfinger, somehow, so it’s by John Frusciante.”