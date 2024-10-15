"A contemplation on the nature of change": Chelsea Wolfe announces Unbound EP from She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She album sessions

Chelsea Wolfe announces her final offering from She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, and shares a music video for Place In The Sun (Unbound)

Chelsea Wolfe
(Image credit: Nicolás Sandino Moreno)

Chelsea Wolfe has announced her new Unbound EP, the final collection of songs from her newest album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She. 

The upcoming release - due out November 15 - follows on from Undone, and will see more re-worked tracks from the album, this time stripped-down and performed acoustically. 

To mark the news, the Californian singer-songwriter has shared a music video for Place In The Sun (Unbound), which you can watch below.

Unbound will additionally feature a cover of Spiritbox's Cellar Door, which Wolfe performed earlier this year during a session for BBC Radio 1 with Daniel P. Carter.

Wolfe's three-part project, consisting of new album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, as well as the EPs Undone and Unbound, have been described as "a contemplation on the nature of change. It calls us to reach across time, to grasp the threads of what was and what could be, and to find strength in the act of becoming."

Back in February, Metal Hammer gave the album a glowing four star review. Writer Alex Deller wrote: "From the playful plink and infectious pulse of Eyes Like Nightshade and the sultry creep of The Liminal through to the orchestral sweep of Unseen World, it’s dense and engagingly dramatic: an enveloping paean to grabbing for one’s own future with both hands and running headfirst to meet it.

This autumn/winter, Wolfe will head out on a trek across Europe, the UK and US, kicking off with a show on October 25 in Dublin. She'll then head on to Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Leeds and more, before wrapping up with a show in Santa Cruz, California on December 12.

Watch Place In The Sun (Unbound) below:

Chelsea Wolfe - Place In The Sun (Unbound) - YouTube Chelsea Wolfe - Place In The Sun (Unbound) - YouTube
Watch On

Unbound EP tracklist:

1. Whispers In The Echo Chamber (Unbound)
2. Dusk (Unbound)
3. The Liminal (Unbound)
4. Place In The Sun (Unbound)
5. Cellar Door (Spiritbox Cover)

Chelsea Wolfe Unbound EP cover

(Image credit: Nedda Afsari)
