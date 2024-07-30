“It’s been such a treat to hear each song come back transformed!” Chelsea Wolfe announces remix EP featuring ††† (Crosses), Full Of Hell, Justin K Broadrick

Chelsea Wolfe has announced a new remix EP featuring Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) and more.

The six-song project, Undone, comes out on August 30 via Loma Vista, and will also include Ash Koosha, Full Of Hell, Boy Harsher, Justin Broadrick (Godflesh) and Forest Swords.

The remixes are all of songs that originally appeared on Wolfe’s recent album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She. See the full track listing below.

Wolfe has released a new version of Tunnel Lights, featuring †††, to accompany the announcement. Listen to the single below.

The gothic singer/songwriter comments: “She Reaches Out… felt like the perfect record to have official remixes for since it’s themed so heavily with transformation.

“I called in some artists I really respect to expand upon the sonic universe we created with [producer] Dave Sitek and it’s been such a treat and delight to hear each song come back transformed!”

Wolfe released She Reaches Out… in February to critical acclaim. Metal Hammer writer Alex Deller gave it a glowing 8/10 review.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deller wrote: “From the playful plink and infectious pulse of Eyes Like Nightshade and the sultry creep of The Liminal through to the orchestral sweep of Unseen World, it’s dense and engagingly dramatic: an enveloping paean to grabbing for one’s own future with both hands and running headfirst to meet it.”

Wolfe is touring to promote She Reaches Out… and will headline across the UK and Europe in October and November. See the full list of dates below.

She will also play a show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on October 3, supporting Wardruna.

Chelsea Wolfe - Tunnel Lights (â€ â€ â€ Remix) - YouTube Watch On

Chelsea Wolfe – Undone track listing:

1. Dusk (Ash Koosha Remix)

2. Eyes Like Nightshade (Full Of Hell Remix)

3. House of Self-Undoing (Boy Harsher Remix)

4. Everything Turns Blue (Justin K Broadrick Remix)

5. Whispers In The Echo Chamber (Forest Swords Remix)

6. Tunnel Lights (††† Remix)

Thu. Oct. 3 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

Fri. Oct. 25 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Sat. Oct. 26 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight 2

Sun. Oct. 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Mon. Oct. 28 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

Tue. Oct. 29 - London, UK @ Koko

Thu. Oct. 31 - Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

Fri. Nov. 1 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Sat. Nov. 2 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Sun. Nov. 3 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Tue. Nov. 5 - Metz, FR @ La Bam

Wed. Nov. 6 - Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Fri. Nov. 8 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2

Sat. Nov. 9 - Madrid, ES @ La Sala

Sun. Nov. 10 - Porto, PT @ Amplifest

Tue. Nov. 12 - Montpellier, FR @ Victoire 2

Wed. Nov. 13 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

Fri. Nov. 15 - Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

Sat. Nov. 16 - Budapest, HU @ A38

Mon. Nov. 18 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205