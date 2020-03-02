Cheer-Accident share new song Like Something To Resemble

Chicago-based prog rockers Cheer-Accident have shared a brand new song, Like Something To Resemble. The track is taken from the band's new album Chicago XX, which has been released on Cuneiform Records. You can listen to the new song below.

The album title, and indeed front cover, are a tongue-in-cheek nod to fellow Chicagan band Chicago.

(Image credit: Cunieform Records)

“We’ve made it to XX!! Yes, it took longer than it took Chicago to make it here, but that didn’t prevent us from calling it Chicago XX, did it?," the band tell Prog. "It’s a potent little sucker, too. Maybe we shouldn’t still be rocking out this much at our advanced age, but... Well, we are!

Harmony and dissonance, love and hate, oboes and drums... They all help to form this delicious and strange bedfellowship. Maybe this is going out on a limb, but it’s possible that (in addition to the bevy of instruments on this album) this just might be our most gripping full-length to date on the vocal front: Carmen Armillas and Greg Beemster and Thymme all turn in some poignant and varied performances. And let’s face it, Shelby Donnelly’s artwork is something you’re gonna want to stare at...”

As well as the band's current line-up of Thymme Jones (drums), Jeff Libersher (guitars), Dante Kester (bass) and Amelie Morgan (multi-instrumentalist) Chicago XX also features appearances from former band members Carmine Amillas (vocals) and Todd Rittman (Mellotron).