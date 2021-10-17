Check out Poppy Ackroyd's reflective new video for Stillness

Check out the brand new video for Stillness from Brighton based performer and composer Poppy Ackroyd. It's taken from her upcoming fourth album Pause, which will be released through One little Independent Records on November 12.

Pause, which was written during the pandemic and shortly after the birth of Ackroyd's first child The title refers to the feeling of normal life being temporarily put on hold

“For previous albums almost as much of the creative process was spent editing and manipulating recordings as it was composing at the piano, however after having my son, I struggled to spend time sat in front of a computer," Ackroyd explains. "The only thing I wanted to do while he was still small, if I wasn't with him, was to play the piano. In fact, much of the album was written with him asleep on me in a sling as I used any quiet moment to compose."

Ackroyd released her debut album Escapement in 2012 and a Feathers, her second album, followed in 2014, which builds on the concept behind her debut, with most of the sounds again coming from the violin and the piano, however this time the tracks also feature other keyboard and string instruments. In 2017 she released her acoustic solo mini album Sketches followed by Resolve in 2018.

Pre-order Pause.

(Image credit: Poppy Ackroyd & Norman Ackroyd)

Poppy Ackroyd: Pause

1. Seedling

2. Suspended

3. Murmurations

4. Pause

5. Release

6. Muted

7. Impulse

8. Stillness

9. Flutter

10. Unravel