Check out King 810’s menacing new single Braveheart

King 810 have released a stream of their brand new single Braveheart.

It’s the latest track taken from the Michigan outfit’s upcoming album Suicide King, which is set to arrive on January 25, and follows a video for Heartbeats which launched on Halloween.

The follow-up to 2016’s La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God was produced by King 810 frontman David Gunn, along with Josh Schroeder.

Suicide King is currently available to pre-order exclusively through Big Cartel, where fans can grab various CD and vinyl bundles containing t-shirts, hoodies and jackets.

Gunn's memoir Summertime In Murdertown: How I Survived Where The Best Die is also now available to pre-order, with a release date set for January.

A statement on the book reads: “Gunn, a natural storyteller, pulls back the curtain on his hometown of Flint, painting a vivid picture like only those born and raised there can.

“He offers keen insight into a world that does not allow you to stop working through the struggle, urging the reader to forget back-up plans. Instead, cross the bridge and burn it behind you. Give yourself no choice. Define the things you want and run towards them.”

King 810 will head out on tour across the UK later this month, with dates stretching into December.

King 810: Suicide King

1. Heartbeats

2. Braveheart

3. Bang Guns

4. A Million Dollars

5. .45

6. What's Gotten Into Me

7. Black Rifle

8. God Is Watching

9. Wade In The Water

10. Sing Me To Sleep

King 810 UK tour dates

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Nov 30: Brighton Concorde 2

Dec 02: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

Dec 03: Portsmouth Wedgwood Rooms

Dec 05: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 06: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Dec 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 08: Leicester Dryden Street Social

Dec 09: Colchester Arts Centre

Dec 11: Bristol Fleece

Dec 12: Stoke On Trent Sugarmill

Dec 13: Manchester Club Academy

Dec 14: Leeds Key Club

Dec 16: Sheffield Foundry

Dec 17: Hull The Welly 2

Dec 18: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Dec 19: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Dec 20: London Scala

Dec 21: Bridgend Hobo’s