Cheap Trick legal fight behind them

Cheap Trick have settled their differences with drummer Bun E Carlos, says frontman Robin Zander.

Carlos, real name Brad Carlson, launched a lawsuit against his colleagues in 2013, claiming he’d been forced out of the band’s company and they’d withheld his share of profits.

He’d stopped playing live with them in 2010 but argued he was “a full member of Cheap Trick in all respects.” He said he’d been shocked when they recorded a track without him in 2012.

In October a judge refused the band’s request to have the lawsuit dismissed.

But Zander tells Eddie Trunk: “We’ve settled our differences. Bun E’s a member of the band, but he’s not touring and he’s not recording.

“We’ve had our differences but we’re all settled up now. Hopefully we can forget about that era.

“The decisions that Cheap Trick makes, Bun E is part of.”

Carlos hasn’t made a public statement, but he wished guitarist Rick Nielsen a happy birthday via Facebook in December.