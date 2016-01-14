Heart, Joan Jett, Cheap Trick to tour US

Heart, Joan Jett and Cheap Trick will hit the road across the US together this summer for a run of shows.

They’ll tour under the Rock Hall Three For All banner – named in honour of the trio’s inductions into the Hall Of Fame. Heart made it in in 2013, Joan Jett in 2015 and Cheap Trick will enter on April 8 this year alongside Deep Purple, Chicago, Steve Miller and N.W.A.

The trek kicks off at Clarkston’s DTE Energy Music Theatre on July 14 and wrap up on September 23 at West Palm Beach’s Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Cheap Trick will miss the penultimate show in Tampa on September 22.

Heart’s Ann Wilson recently said the band were planning a summer album release – the follow-up to 2012’s Fanatic. Joan Jett’s last release was 2013’s Unvarnished, while Cheap Trick launched The Latest in 2009.

Tickets go on general sale on January 22 via LiveNation.

Heart, Joan Jett, Cheap Trick Rock Hall Three For All tour

Jul 14: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 17: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 19: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, IL

Jul 21: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 22: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 25: Wallingford Toyota Presents Oakdale, CT

Jul 27: Darien Center Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 28: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 30: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Jul 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 15: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 18: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 19: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 21: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 23: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 24: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 26: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 27: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 30: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 08: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 13: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Sep 14: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC

Sep 16: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 19: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Sep 20: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Sep 22: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL (Without Cheap Trick)

Sep 23: West palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL