“Who wouldn’t want to battle against the Martians?” Busted/Fightstar frontman Charlie Simpson to join Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds in The War Of The Worlds

Busted/Fightstar frontman Charlie Simpson has signed up for next year's travelling production of Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds, based on H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi tale about invaders from Mars.

Simpson will take on the role of The Sung Thoughts of the Journalist for the tour, a part previously played by Take That's Gary Barlow, Westlife's Brian McFadden and Wet Wet Wet's Marti Pellow.



Jeff Wayne says, “I’m happy that I can now announce our last new cast member – Charlie Simpson of Busted and Fightstar fame, who has both a wonderful voice and physical presence that will grace the stage in our coming The Spirit of Man tour as The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist.”



“When Jeff Wayne called to ask whether I wanted to perform the role of The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist in his next arena tour, I knew I had to rise to the challenge,” Simpson says in a statement announcing his role. “Who wouldn’t want to battle against the Martians?”

“The War of The Worlds is one of those iconic pieces of music that’s become a building block in popular culture over the last forty-six years. I have vivid memories of listening to the album during my childhood, and I’m so thrilled that I get to sing The Eve of The War and Forever Autumn next year on arena stages across the country.”

Simpson will join two other English rock singers in the forthcoming production. Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds is playing the role of The Artilleryman, while Inglorious frontman Nathan James plays The Voice Of Humanity.

The War of The Worlds ‘The Spirit of Man’ UK tour

Mar 28: Hull Connexin Live

Mar 30: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Apr 01: Aberdeen P&J Live

Apr 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Apr 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Apr 05: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Apr 06: Manchester Co-Op Live

Apr 08: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Apr 09: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Apr 10: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Apr 12: Brighton, Centre (matinee & evening)

Apr 13: Bournemouth, Int Centre

Apr 14: Bournemouth, Int Centre

Apr 16: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Apr 17: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Apr 18: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Apr 20: London The O2 (matinee & evening)



Tickets for the tour are on sale here.

A post shared by Jeff Wayne’s TWOTW (@twotw_official) A photo posted by on