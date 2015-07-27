Charley Crockett launches Trinity River video

Charley Crockett has released a video for his track Trinity River, taken from latest album A Stolen Jewel.

It was made after the Texan returned home following a negative experience with a record deal.

He and trumpeter Charlie Mills were signed after busking on the New York subway – but the contract required them to make up jingles on a talk show.

Crockett tells the Dallas Observer: “My soul wasn’t in it. So I went to California for two years to sit out my contract.”

He recorded A Stolen Jewel and put it out himself – mostly giving it away free, he says, “to people who will believe in me.”

Soul singer Leon Bridges is one of those. He says: “I was instantly drawn in by every song on the record. I love how he was able to capture a simple blues-folk sound.”

A Stolen Jewel is available now.

Tracklist

1. Cold Hearted Woman 2. March Wind’s Gonna Blow My Blues All Away 3. A Stolen Jewel 4. Drivin’ Nails In My Coffin 5. Trinity River 6. Whiteman’s Interlude 7. What The Preacher Say 8. Juanita 9. Walkin’ The Floor Over You 10. I Ain’t From Memphis 11. I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday 12. Cold Water 13. Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen