Century Media founder launches new label

Century Media Records founder Robert Kampf has formed a new label which will focus on hard rock.

Another Century has already signed three bands – LA veterans Rev Theory, New Zealand rockers Like A Storm and Chicago outfit The Bloodline.

Kampf says: “Twenty five years after starting Century Media, the excitement to do another version of the label could not be any larger. My undying love for rock has driven the formation of this label, Another Century.

“Over the years, great bands like Otherwise and In This Moment have been released on Century Media but sometimes got lost or felt ill mixed among some of the heavier CM bands. Another Century now has a clear path and mission statement: To develop and break the best bands in rock to come.”

Century Media Records formed in 1988 and launched the careers of Eyehategod, Iced Earth and In This Moment, among others. The label is also home to Lacuna Coil, Napalm Death and Arch Enemy.

Rev Theory are putting the finishing touches on a new album, while Like A Storm will release their latest record on October 28. The Bloodline are working on their debut album.