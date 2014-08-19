Celtic Frost, Iron Maiden + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight we'll be bashing out some of our favourites from thrash pioneers – and former guests of the show – Flotsam And Jetsam.

Plus there’s a load of killer tunes from Celtic Frost, Motörhead, Edguy, Iron Maiden, Motionless In White, Nine Inch Nails and Lionize.

We’ll also be talking about the new issue of Metal Hammer (because why wouldn’t you?). In the latest issue we run down the the greatest riffs of all time, but what was the one riff that turned you onto metal forever?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.