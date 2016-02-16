Cauldron guitarist hurt in tour bus crash

Cauldron have had to pull out of their North American tour after guitarist Ian Chains was hurt in tour bus crash in Texas.

Chains is recovering in hospital after Sunday night’s accident, with the rest of the band and crew said to be “okay” after the ordeal.

The Canadian metal outfit say: “Sorry to report the unfortunate news of our accident – we’re not at fault by the way – on the highway in Texas last night and that we will have to pull out of the remaining eight tour dates.

“Ian is recovering in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, otherwise everyone is going to be okay. We are just happy to be alive at this point.

“Thanks for your support and to our tour mates Enforcer, Warbringer and Exmortus – we had fun and wish you all the best. Hope to see you all again soon.”

The tour continues with the other three bands on the bill still set to perform.

Last year, The Ghost Inside were involved in a bus crash in Texas that saw two people killed and left members of the band dealing with life-changing injuries.

Feb 15: New Orleans Siberia, LA

Feb 16: Ybor City The Orpheum, FL

Feb 17: Orlando The Haven, FL

Feb 18: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Feb 19: Louisville Diamond Pub Concert Hall, KY

Feb 20: Richmond Canal Club, VA

Feb 22: New York Saint Vitus, NY

Feb 26: Regina The Exchange, SK

