Cathedral's In Memoriam set for reissue

Cathedral’s In Memoriam is to be reissued alongside a rare DVD of a live performance recorded in the Netherlands in 1991.

In Memoriam is a collection of the English doom metal icons’ first demos, originally released in 1990 as the In Memorium EP. In 1999, it was repackaged with live tracks and issued as In Memoriam – which will now be reissued on June 16 by Rise Above Records.

The label says: “Where most demos are little more than a dry run for the first album, In Memoriam still has its own distinct and important identity in the Cathedral canon. The debut LP that followed, Forest Of Equilibrium, has a sombre, devout, melodic and mystical grandeur all of its own - but In Memoriam has a far murkier, earthier, more deathly intent.

“Creepy, cryptic and bowel-looseningly heavy, it represents the first time that the doom metal stylings of Trouble, Saint Vitus, Pentagram and Witchfinder General had been rendered in a new, more extreme metallic form.”

The CD version is packaged with the live DVD, while the vinyl edition comes as a double 180g LP set in gatefold sleeve with an eight-page booklet.

Cathedral split in 2013 after the release of their farewell, The Last Spire.

IN MEMORIAM TRACKLIST

1990 DEMO

Mourning Of A New Day 2. All Your Sins 3. Ebony Tears 4. March

LIVE HOLLAND/BELGIUM 1991

Intro/Commiserating The Celebration 2. Ebony Tears 3. Neophytes For Serpent Eve 4. All Your Sins 5. Mourning Of A New Day

DVD LIVE IN GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS, 1991