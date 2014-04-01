Castle release Temple Of The Lost video

Sonically stripped down yet steeped in the musty aromas of classic doom and heavy metal, San Francisco’s Castle conjure a potent occult vibe that will have you banging your head while wondering if something unclean is crawling under your skin.

After two emphatically received albums, their third, Under Siege, is soon upon us – May 16 to be exact – via Ván Records, the label that brought you The Devil’s Blood, Dread Sovereign, The Ruins Of Beverast and many more bands whose very being would curdle the blood of a Christian. Thanks to the blighted souls in charge, we have an exclusive preview, in the form of the trippy subtly erotic video for the track Temple Of The Lost, as minimal yet effectively unnerving as the song itself.

“Anyone familiar with our last record, Blacklands or our first album In Witch Order,” says guitarist Mat Davis, “knows that we don’t really play it safe within the genre of classic metal or doom or whatever people may call it so we’re really excited to bring out the new album, Under Siege, because it goes farther in all directions. The first track we’re releasing a video for shows a few sides of our sound. There’s the thrashy element, some doom and lots of riffs - plus some killer vocals by Liz [Blackwell]. Overall I think this album shows a lot of our early influences - stuff like Motörhead, Mercyful Fate, Judas Priest but it still has our unique take on it. “We’re always trying to move forward with our sound.”

