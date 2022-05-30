Cassyette announces Sad Girl Summer UK tour

Fresh from supporting My Chemical Romance, nu gen star Cassyette shares Sad Girl Summer headline show dates

Cassyette
Cassyette, one of the emerging stars of the nu gen scene, has announced a run of  headline shows for September.

Fresh from supporting reunited emo kingpins My Chemical Romance, the English singer/songwriter, aka Cassy Brooking, will play shows in Scotland, Wales and England as part of her Sad Girl Summer tour.

The new Sad Girl Summer dates are as follows:

Sep 09: Glasgow, Cathouse
Sep 12: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
Sep 14: Sheffield, Leadmill
Sep 15: Manchester, Manchester Academy 3
Sep 19: Southampton, Engine Rooms
Sep 20: London, O2 Academy Islington

Tickets for Cassyette's Sad Girl Summer shows will go on sale on June 1 (opens in new tab).

Speaking recently to Louder's Liz Scarlett, Cassyette shared her excitement about the nascent nu gen's scene future.

“Rock is very much alive,” she insists. “ It's been very much alive this entire time because the core fan base has always been there and has always been listening. I just think  it's getting a chance to come back and have its own revival and it's turned into something else. It's getting really interesting; I actually think that this is going to be what carries it right to the top… and it will be right at the top.”

