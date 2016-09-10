Carmine, Vinny Appice to record album together

Drummer brothers Carmine and Vinny Appice have launched a pledge campaign for their first-ever collaborative album.

It’s set to include brand-new songs along with material from each of their careers, which span stints with Black Sabbath, Dio, Ozzy Osbourne, Rod Stewart, Vanilla Fudge and many others.

Carmine, 69, is cited as an influence by Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain, Queen’s Roger Taylor, and Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee. He’s worked with Stewart, Vanilla Fudge, Paul Stanley, Michael Schenker and PInk Floyd, among others.

Younger brother Vinny, 58, is known for his work with Sabbath, Dio, Big Noize, John Lennon, Kill Devil Hill, Last In Line and much more.

The Appices say: “After decades in this crazy music business, we will sit down for the first time ever and write and record songs rogether.

“This is very exciting for us – we’re reaching out to our fans to help us get this album recorded. As Ringo Starr said, ‘We’ll get by with a little help from our friends.’

“This will be a great-sounding, spine-shaking, rhythmic foundation with giant melodic guitars, blazing vocals and melodies that will tear it all up.”

Pledge points include limited-edition shirts, signed drumsticks, a signed cymbal, drum lessons and the chance to be present during a day in the brothers’ recording studio.

Find out more via their PlegdeMusic page, which closes in 60 days.

